Bodø: discover Norway's vibrant cultural capital

The town has undergone a major transformation from sleepy Arctic outpost to thriving tourist destination

The port of Bodo, Norway
If you're lucky, you might catch the northern lights on a visit to Bodø
(Image credit: Alamy / John Bentley)
By
published
inthe week recommends

Bodø has proven it has more to offer than majestic scenery. Situated on a peninsula in the Norwegian Sea, the remote town has been designated a European Capital of Culture for 2024, becoming the first destination above the Arctic Circle to receive the accolade. 

A decade ago, said John Henderson on BBC Travel, the "sleepy" town was known among Norwegians as "Boring Bodø", and its biggest "claim to fame" was its military base. Now, Bodø (pronounced "buddha") has transformed itself into "one of the fastest growing places in Norway", dotted with high-end restaurants and galleries. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Norway
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸