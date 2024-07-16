Bodø: discover Norway's vibrant cultural capital

Bodø has proven it has more to offer than majestic scenery. Situated on a peninsula in the Norwegian Sea, the remote town has been designated a European Capital of Culture for 2024, becoming the first destination above the Arctic Circle to receive the accolade.

A decade ago, said John Henderson on BBC Travel, the "sleepy" town was known among Norwegians as "Boring Bodø", and its biggest "claim to fame" was its military base. Now, Bodø (pronounced "buddha") has transformed itself into "one of the fastest growing places in Norway", dotted with high-end restaurants and galleries.

This is no accident. After its Nato airbase moved elsewhere, the town had to "create a new identity" through tourism, said Andrew Eames on the i news site. Without a historic downtown (much of Bodø was "obliterated" by the Luftwaffe during the Second World War) this wasn't easy. But the town has gradually developed into a vibrant cultural hub, a journey that was kickstarted by the construction of the gleaming white Stormen Concert Hall and library on the waterfront in 2014.

The winning combination of nature and culture certainly set Bodø apart. Throughout the year, the town and surrounding region will host more than 1,000 exhibitions, concerts and events, including Nordland's first-ever light festival in November. If you're lucky, you might even catch the northern lights.

What to do

Consider taking a tour boat out to Saltstraumen – one of the world's strongest tidal currents. A few minutes after leaving the harbour things get "seriously swirly", said Susan d'Arcy in The Times, as up to 400 million cubic metres of seawater forces its way through the strait every six hours. "Hydrotherapy pools will seem awfully tame" after the experience, but don't worry: "It's mesmerising rather than scary."

It's also well worth visiting Beddingen Culture House. The former boat showroom has been transformed into an outstanding live music and theatre venue, and attracts a "trendy crowd that looks like the call back audition for a Nordic noir thriller".

Be sure to try one of Bodø's saunas (ideally at sunset). The "architecturally striking" Pust and more "rustic" Fauna Sauna are the best options, said Ben Olsen in Conde Nast Traveller. Both have wood-burning stoves and windows that look out over the harbour.

The "heavy-weight contender" of Bodø's museum scene is the Norwegian Aviation Museum, said the i news site. Among the "remarkable collection" of military aircraft is a famous U2 spy plane that once "almost caused Bodø to be obliterated by Russia".

Where to dine and drink

Head to Bjork to try northern Norway's traditional dish of stockfish (cod that's been dried in the open air on giant wooden racks). Served with "bacon lardons dripping in oil" and "roast potatoes slathered in aioli", it's the "sink-in sofa of comfort food", said The Times.

If it's killer views you're after, you can't go wrong with Roast. Located on the 17th floor of the Scandic Havet Hotel, the restaurant offers sweeping vistas of Bodø along with "culinary fireworks". Expect "wickedly rich" dishes; the cod with a beurre blanc is "well worth the digestive workout".

For something a bit more casual, said Conde Nast Traveller, drop by at Bryggerikaia for a hearty bowl of fish soup washed down with locally brewed beer. Situated within a former brewery, the "stylish spot" has become a "local institution" thanks to its tasty seafood-focused menu and prime waterfront location. Over the summer months there's also an outdoor terrace and barbecue: one of the best spots for soaking up Bodø's "lively harbour-side atmosphere".

Where to stay

Manshausen consists of a "spectacular" collection of sea cabins that promise a "secluded sanctuary" in the midst of the Grøtøyleia strait, said Conde Nast Traveller. You'll need to take a scenic ferry ride or drive for four hours to get here but the journey is well worth it. Days are easy to fill; activities nearby span everything from kayaking and scuba diving to hiking and fishing.

"Hands down the best place to stay" in Bodø is the Wood Hotel, said The Times. Less than a 10-minute drive from the city centre, the hillside property features "clean-lined minimalist" rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows revealing panoramic views across Bodø, Vestfjorden and the Børvasstindene mountains.