Autumn means time to turn into a country mouse. These 6 low-key destinations are the right kind of escape.

After a long, hot summer, the time has come to watch the leaves change and curl up in front of the fireplace, cup of tea in hand. Celebrate the return of sweater weather out in the country, where at these six properties, relaxing is the only thing on the agenda.

Adobe & Pines Inn, Taos, New Mexico

Adobe & Pines Inn has a quaint courtyard where guests can mingle (Image credit: Adobe & Pines Inn)

The vibrant Adobe & Pines Inn makes it easy to settle in and never want to leave. Stepping into one of the boutique hotel's eight suites is like entering your most artistic friend's home, "decorated in rich, sumptuous colors" with "Mexican-tile baths, Pueblo-style fireplaces and fluffy goose-down pillows and comforters," Fodors said. Set back in a "quiet rural location with beautiful gardens" and native plants, this pet-friendly bed and breakfast is centered around an 1832 adobe hacienda and has a labyrinth and zen garden for meditation.

Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia

The town of Orange has views of the changing foliage in the Blue Ridge Mountains (Image credit: ablokhin / Getty Images)

Tucked away in central Virginia's wine country, the elegantly restored Inn at Willow Grove dates to the 1770s, but its "modern amenities are not overshadowed by history," U.S. News said. All rooms and suites come with flatscreen televisions and WiFi, and to elevate the experience, book one with a fireplace or private outdoor space. The property takes pampering seriously, and guests are greeted with a glass of prosecco and receive deliveries of fresh beignets and French-press coffee every morning.

Shandaken Inn, Shandaken, New York

The Esopus Creek runs past the Shandaken Inn (Image credit: Sinisa Kukic / Getty Images)

Situated on 12 bucolic acres in the Catskills, the Shandaken Inn "charms locals and visitors alike with its picturesque grounds," Hudson Valley said. The historic property first opened in the late 1920s as a golf course clubhouse, but today houses 15 guest rooms with "indulgences galore," like Frette linens, Malin + Gaetz toiletries and fireplaces. Breakfast is included in every stay, and when dinner rolls around, head to the on-site Clubhouse Restaurant & Bar. Hearty meals like Swiss raclette with roasted cauliflower and pickled mustard seeds "tempt the palate," with dessert an "equally sumptuous affair."

The Strawberry Inn, Strawberry, Arizona

Strawberry, Arizona, is just south of the Mogollon Rim (Image credit: Hugh Hull / Getty Images)

The tiny community of Strawberry, covered in towering ponderosa pines and fields of wild berries, is as cute as its name. Guests staying at The Strawberry Inn can sleep in the main hotel building or among the trees in small cottages, cabins and slicked-out Airstreams, including one with a kitchenette and private hot tub. Everyone can take advantage of the community patio, built for spending an afternoon playing games or rocking on the porch swings.

The Vintages Trailer Resort, Dayton, Oregon

The Vintages Trailer Resort is a beautifully kitschy throwback (Image credit: The Vintages Trailer Resort)

See the fall splendor from the comfort of your own Airstream at The Vintages Trailer Resort. This resort in Oregon's wine country has 36 restored and custom trailers, plus "all the requisite glamping necessities," Portland Monthly said. "Think outdoor grills, cruiser bikes, a clubhouse and a general store to stock up on chocolates and vino." Fully live the nostalgia dream by adding the Flock It To Me package. With it, lawn flamingos will be waiting at your trailer, along with a sparkling-wine Shirley Temple kit.

Red Lion Inn, Stockbridge, Massachusetts

Even the Red Lion Inn's bathrooms are cozy (Image credit: The Red Lion Inn)

In the heart of the Berkshires, the Red Lion Inn has been roaring since 1773. You can feel the history, as the property is "filled with antiques" and "positively dripping in New England charm," Architectural Digest said. The Main Inn's rooms have their own individual themes so no two are alike, and for those who want a one-of-a-kind place to stay, book The Firehouse, once headquarters for the town's firefighters. There are several dining options, with the "elegant" Main Dining Room serving classic New England cuisine under crystal chandeliers, Widow Bingham's Tavern offering soups and sandwiches and cocktails, and live music on the menu at the Lion's Den speakeasy.