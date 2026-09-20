A family train trip across China

The high-speed rail journey comes with ‘astonishing’ views

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Imperial Pen Peak of Zhangjiajie
Zhangjiajie’s ‘improbable’ scenery inspired the landscape in Avatar
(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images)

Travel is usually about “discovery”, but there’s also joy in introducing places you love to people you love. That was the idea behind the 15-night tour of China my husband and I took with our teenage daughters last Easter, says Helen Holmes in The Times – though, in fact, we found the country much changed since our last visit 18 years ago.

The biggest boon was its “gleaming” new network of high-speed railways, which cut once-epic journeys down to just a few hours. Be warned, though, the country’s increased prosperity has also created “hordes” of domestic tourists, which has contributed to over-tourism at some sites. It is a good idea, too, to research local payment apps which, once mastered, make life much simpler.

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