Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan: unparalleled elegance and cultural immersion

Serenity is redefined at this luxurious resort in the beating heart of Bali

Exterior of Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan
There is a 'sacred air' to the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, offering 'a sense of safety and wellness'
(Image credit: Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan)
By Yasemen Kaner-White
published

Situated in Ubud, the cultural centre of Bali, the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan is also immersed in nature, being a stone's throw from the alluring Ayung River valley. Enveloped by the sights and sounds of the flourishing forest, you'll feel instantly relaxed as you cross the dramatic drawbridge upon arrival. 

There is a sacred air encasing Sayan, which emits a sense of safety and wellness leaving you feeling renewed in the beating heart of Bali. 

