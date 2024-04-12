Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan: unparalleled elegance and cultural immersion

Situated in Ubud, the cultural centre of Bali, the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan is also immersed in nature, being a stone's throw from the alluring Ayung River valley. Enveloped by the sights and sounds of the flourishing forest, you'll feel instantly relaxed as you cross the dramatic drawbridge upon arrival.

There is a sacred air encasing Sayan, which emits a sense of safety and wellness leaving you feeling renewed in the beating heart of Bali.

The room

I stayed in one of the beautiful one-bedroom villas at the resort, with my own private garden and a welcoming outdoor daybed to see the adjacent forest, pool and seating area, where the bar and hot beverage-making facilities were kept. It was joyous to sit outside enjoying the delicious hand-baked snacks from seasoned fruit and sweet potato chips to spiced nuts and fresh local fruit such as sumptuous mangosteens, while I listened to the soft ripples of the river.

The décor of the room, including the impressive and intricately carved Balinese wood bed headboard, as well as the traditional wall-hanging art and objets d'art, embraces the resort's cultural location. A mix of clean-lined white walls with pearly tiled table tops juxtaposed with rich lacquered flooring and local rattan doors and chairs bring a touch of warmth and luxury.

The resort also boasts other accommodation, ranging from suites to larger villas to suit families.

Food and drink

The food offering was phenomenal and my stand-out meal was the Sokasi Farmer's Brunch. Arriving for lunch, there was a long decorative bench overlooking the river, and the meal kicked off with an incredible coconut ceviche served in a coconut half, followed by a fabulous buffet touting local delicacies and a choice of freshly barbecued protein.

I opted for the gigantic prawns and selected my own fragrant side dishes. Pudding was tasty fried battered banana with a pandan dipping sauce.

Another memorable meal was the Chef's Table dinner at Sokasi, a seven-course affair showing off Bali's authentic cuisine with a show-stopping demonstration from the chef right before your eyes. I paired mine with a few of the creative cocktails.

Ayung Terrace serves fantastic fare too. I enjoyed the lobster sekotong, grilled until succulent with chilli, ginger and an aubergine salsa to accompany. The open-plan Jati Bar in the lobby is a popular place to savour mocktails and cocktails featuring local ingredients such as tart tamarind and sweet coconut, while for those that can handle it, the intensely flavoured Balinese arak is on offer.

Excursions

Guests are certainly in for a treat with the excursions that can be booked through Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan.

For true immersion into the spiritual side of Bali, book the "Can you keep a secret" excursion. I won't spoil it for you, or reveal the name of the idyllic rice farming village you visit. However, suffice to say you will be taken in style in an eye-catching vintage vehicle to some of the most sacred places in the area. You'll also get to meet locals, learn about their customs, and breathe in what it means to be Balinese.

A regular occurrence is a chance to sit sipping a cocktail in Jati Bar while enjoying traditional Balinese dance performances. Seeing colourful costumes, impressive make-up and masks, it is very difficult to avoid tapping your fingers and thumbs to the beat – and it may inspire you to book a Balinese dance class yourself.

Other experiences include an insightful "day in the life of a Balinese farmer" or exploring your creative side with a class in typical Balinese batik painting. Here, you'll draw designs on fabric using hot wax and hand-dye the cloth to create intricate patterns – the type that can often be observed on local attire.

The spa

Retreat to childhood and indulge, as I did, in a Sacred Nap, one of the spa treatments offered in this restorative resort.

For one hour, you'll recline in a hanging aerial silk hammock near the lull of the Sayan Valley as the therapist rocks you to slumber while she tells you the tale of the life of Buddha. As fascinating as the story is, it won't be a surprise if you doze off, only to wake revitalised.

This beautiful treatment was thought up by resident wellness mentor Ibu Fera, who rocked her baby to sleep with similar stories and songs. Another must-try is the Crystal Reiki massage, combining renowned Reiki with crystal healing and aromatherapy, leaving you feeling grounded.

The Muladhara Chakra Ceremony lets you in on one of the traditional therapies you could find in a local home, a cleansing Balinese kemenyan smoke ceremony, accompanied by soothing singing bowls and a reassuring deep yet relaxing massage.

The verdict

The Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan is an incredible destination. The nourishment of locally inspired food gives the perfect taste of Indonesia and this, coupled with the sensational spa treatments, means that guests are truly spoiled.

Local arts, crafts and detailed temples are all in close enough proximity for easy exploration, providing the opportunity to experience the town's beautiful culture – a must for anyone fortunate enough to stay.

Yasemen Kaner-White was a guest at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan. Rates start from $848 (USD) or 12,800,000 IDR per night in a one-bedroom duplex. One-bedroom villa rates start from $1,295 or 19,700,000 IDR per night.

