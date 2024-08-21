Four Seasons Seychelles at Desroches Island: an eco-conscious sanctuary

From giant tortoises to colourful reef fish, the private island is rich in wildlife – and quiet luxury

Aerial view of Four Seasons Desroches Island.
Desroches is the largest of the Amirantes Islands, a group of coral islands a 35-minute flight southwest of Mahé
(Image credit: Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts)
By
published

When Charles Darwin came across giant tortoises on the Galápagos Islands, he said: "I was always amused when overtaking one of these great monsters, as it was quietly pacing along, to see how suddenly, the instant I passed, it would draw in its head and legs, and uttering a deep hiss fall to the ground with a heavy sound, as if struck dead".

Luckily for me, the giant tortoises on Desroches Island in the Seychelles were much friendlier, especially Big Pete, who happily posed with us as long as we stroked his carapace and long neck, which he extended in an attitude of bliss. Perhaps the friendliness of the Aldabra giant tortoises on Desroches Island is because their species is unique to the Seychelles, now protected and thriving on the islands, unlike in Darwin's day when they were seen as a delicious dinner and hunted almost to extinction.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Natasha Langan
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸