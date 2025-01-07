Gorizia and Nova Gorica: twin towns united in culture

Europe's first 'borderless' Capital of Culture reunites two towns – one in Italy, one in Slovenia – that were split apart by war

Piazza Vittoria in Gorizia, Italy
Gorizia: 'old-worldly, cobblestoned and lined with lively cafes'
(Image credit: Alamy / Mauro Carli)
By
published

Nestled at the foot of the Julian Alps, Gorizia is one of those "rare hidden gems that is simply not on the radar of most tourists, or even most Italians", said John Brunton in The Guardian. At the end of the Second World War, the town was "unceremoniously split" between post-Mussolini Italy and communist Yugoslavia, with a "brutal metal barrier" separating the two halves.

Now, those two halves, Gorizia in Italy and Nova Gorica – the "idealistic" new town established on the other side of the border in 1947, in what is now Slovenia – are set to become the "first-ever single European capital of culture to combine cities in two countries".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸