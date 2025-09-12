Hyatt Regency Lisbon: a tranquil oasis in the historic district of Belém

Hyatt fans expect a certain standard. They want high-quality service, wonderful locations and welcoming rooms – and the Hyatt Regency Lisbon does not disappoint.

Set in the neighbourhood of Belém, around 10 minutes’ drive from Lisbon’s iconic centre, it is perfect for those who love the city, but are looking to stay somewhere a little more peaceful – without sacrificing views.

The hotel, which is the first and only branded Hyatt property in Portugal, is next to the Ponte 25 de Abril bridge, at 2.5km the longest suspension bridge in Europe. Built in 1966, it connects the main city with the municipality of Almada on the south bank of the River Tagus. Nowadays, it has become as much of a symbol of Lisbon as the famous azulejos tiles.

Why stay here?

With views like this, why wouldn’t you? Many of the 204 rooms and suites are lucky enough to feature panoramas of the famous April 25 bridge, and others overlook the vast Tagus. The styling is minimalist, with plenty of light wood and fresh, cotton furnishings in neutral tones. The signature Hyatt beds will ensure you get a good night’s sleep, and the bathrooms are decorated in a calming pale green.

My room, a deluxe river-view suite, had a kitchenette with washing machine, fridge, Lavazza coffee maker, and water filter, while the living room had a smart TV equipped with channels from around the world. All rooms come with a balcony, and even the smallest bedrooms offer around 30 square metres of space.

The neutral palette continues elsewhere in the hotel, with the foyer offering a bright and spacious welcome when you step through the doors. You feel like you can escape the city bustle and breathe.

The spa

The tranquil indoor pool at the Serenity spa (Image credit: Hyatt Regency Lisbon)

The hotel’s biggest draw might be the impressive 1,000-square-metre Serenity spa. Situated in the basement, it is an oasis of calm, with nine treatment rooms, and a variety of wellness rooms, including sauna, steam room, pool and a shower that offers different thermal experiences with music and colours.

Treatments are curated to represent the local culture, which I found with the Senses of Lisbon signature treatment (€180). I was scrubbed with local Samouco salt, collected by hand, algae and all, from the Tagus River, before being given a relaxing massage to the sounds of traditional Portuguese fado music. Who knew skin could be that soft?

Eating and drinking

ViseVersa serves traditional cuisine in a stylish setting (Image credit: Hyatt Regency Lisbon)

The Icon Bar & Rooftop attracts tourists and locals alike, with its spectacular view of the river, south bank, and that bridge. Serving small plates, bar bites and delicious cocktails, here you can expect a young crowd and infectious beats.

ViseVersa is the hotel’s main restaurant, situated on the ground floor and serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The mornings see a vast buffet, with the usual favourites plus Portuguese pastries. The dinner menu is made up of traditional Lisboetan cuisine, with a modern twist. Try mushrooms à Bulhão Pato, named after a Portuguese poet, sautéed in garlic and white wine, or local octopus and squid served with piri-piri sauce.

The health-conscious should try Zest, a juice bar serving superfood salads, while Yellow Tram 65, which is exactly what its name suggests, serves drinks and snacks outdoors.

Things to do

The Jerónimos Monastery dates back to the 1500s (Image credit: Andrew Duke / Alamy)

Locally, explore the Belém neighbourhood and discover the 16th-century Tower of Belém, the modernist sail-shaped Discoveries Monument, and Gothic Jerónimos Monastery, which dates from the 1500s. Climbing the April 25 bridge has become a must as well, if you have a head for heights. You should also try custard tarts, or pastel de nata at the Pastéis de Belém, where they have been making them to the original recipe from the aforementioned monastery since 1837.

A short tram ride will take you to the heart of the city in no time. Walk the city, there really is no better way to get your bearings, and you will discover the different atmospheres in areas such as Alfama, Mouraria, Baixa, Chiado and Bairro Alto.

Stroll the main squares, or praças, of Dom Pedro IV, Comércio and Marquês de Pombal, and see the important sites of Castelo de São Jorge, Panteão Nacional, Lisbon Cathedral, and the Elevador de Santa Justa, an iron outdoor lift connecting the neighbourhoods of Baixa and Bairro Alto. You’ll find the best views at the city’s viewpoints, or miradouros.

If the heat gets too much, head inside and learn something, perhaps at the National Tile Museum, The Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, the National Coach Museum, or the Museu do Fado.

If a night being serenaded by the acoustic guitar sounds good to you, then Casa de Fados, Fado & Wine, Clube de Fado or Sr. Fado are all good places to seek out. There is something for everyone in this busy capital, but you must sample some high-quality sardines, piri-piri sauce, and take a shot of ginjinha liqueur.

Jaymi McCan was a guest of the Hyatt Regency Lisbon, hyatt.com