Loire Valley Lodges review: sleep, feast and revive in treetop luxury

Forest hideaway offers chance to relax and reset in Michelin key-winning comfort

An aerial shot of a suite at Loire Valley Lodges, showing a couple in a Jacuzzi hot tub
With 18 suites situated throughout the forest, Loire Valley Lodges provide seclusion and exclusivity
(Image credit: Julien Deprez)
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK
The dawn chorus is an idyllic start to any day. But listening to it from the comfort of a bed in a treehouse as you soak up panoramic forest views – now that makes for a truly magical morning. 

And it's pretty much how every day starts for guests at Loire Valley Lodges, where both natural wonder and meticulous hospitality are abundant. Yet you'll find that, with 750 acres of private forest to explore, things only get better as the day goes on.

