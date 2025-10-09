Pumpkin patches to visit this autumn
From cooking to carving, there are plenty of uses for the humble squash
As Halloween draws closer, it’s time for autumn enthusiasts to start thinking about where to source their pumpkins. Whether for cooking, carving or decorating, here are five fantastic pumpkin patches around the UK to fulfil your seasonal needs.
Hatter’s Farm, Essex
Only 30 miles from central London, Hatter’s Farm is the perfect destination for “wholesome, family-focused fun”, said Condé Nast Traveller. While the owners offer “year-round” excitement, with flower fields in the summer, “they truly excel during the pumpkin-picking season”. The farm offers pumpkin picking during the day and an array of spooky activities during its “Pumpkin Nights”, including “a maze to navigate, roaming live actors”, face-painting and a pumpkin cannon. Both daytime and night-time slots are ticketed in advance on a first-come, first-served basis.
Gower Fresh Christmas Trees, Swansea
Known primarily as Wales’ largest Christmas tree grower, Gower Fresh Christmas Trees “broadened their farming efforts” towards pumpkin picking in 2018, said WalesOnline. In addition to lengthening its hours, Gower Fresh widened its offerings, laying on a “Monsters Ball” for children. The best part: this year, entry is free, as long as you buy just one pumpkin.
gowerfreshchristmastrees.co.uk
Freshfields Farm, Cambridgeshire
Another free pumpkin patch, Freshfields Farm near Peterborough promises “plenty of photo opportunities”, said Cambridgeshire Live. While there is a coffee van and cake stand on site to “keep you fuelled throughout the day”, the site is cash only, so “make sure to bring some with you to buy a pumpkin and some treats”. The pumpkin patch is open every weekend in October and daily from 24 October until Halloween.
Secretts, Surrey
Secretts is the perfect pumpkin-picking destination for those looking for an event-filled experience. “Expect fancy dress competitions, scavenger hunts and pumpkin-themed refreshments”, said Time Out. Known for their artisanal food and drink selection, Pumpkin Week has intrigue for non-pumpkin lovers too. As well as an impressive cheese selection – “with over 300 British and European cheeses” – you will also find an “on-site butchers” offering “sustainably sourced, high quality meats”. The event runs from 18–30 October with tickets costing £6.50.
Arnprior Farm, Stirling
Home to Scotland’s original pumpkin festival, Arnprior Farm, located 20 miles north of Glasgow, boasts 15,000 pumpkins over 12 acres, said Condé Nast Traveller. The farm promises “an experience for the whole family”, with “something for everyone”. Activities include “quad pod rides”, a “fun-filled indoor straw barn”, face-painting and a host of food stalls. Daytime sessions run from 11–26 October, while after-school slots run from the 27–30 October. Tickets cost £14.90 per car.
