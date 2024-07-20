Québec: the largest Canadian province – packed with reasons to visit

There is an amazing variety of things to see and experience in this diverse region of Canada

Québec City
From bustling city to peaceful landscapes and rivers, this province has a lot to offer
By
published
inthe week recommends

Québec has something to offer every visitor. Glorious countryside is under half an hour from the city,  and there's a wealth of indigenous culture, past and present, to experience. For gourmands, there are countless outstanding restaurants where you can feast on locally sourced produce, including artisanal wine, cider and beer. And there's over 400 years of history to discover within the province.

Getting there is also fairly straightforward: for example, there are flights direct from London to Québec City with Air Transat, as well as several airlines offering direct flights from Montreal, just two-and-a-half hours from Québec City.

Yasemen Kaner-White
