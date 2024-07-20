Québec: the largest Canadian province – packed with reasons to visit

Québec has something to offer every visitor. Glorious countryside is under half an hour from the city, and there's a wealth of indigenous culture, past and present, to experience. For gourmands, there are countless outstanding restaurants where you can feast on locally sourced produce, including artisanal wine, cider and beer. And there's over 400 years of history to discover within the province.

Getting there is also fairly straightforward: for example, there are flights direct from London to Québec City with Air Transat, as well as several airlines offering direct flights from Montreal, just two-and-a-half hours from Québec City.

There's no danger of running out of things to do in Québec, but you might run out of time to experience them – a good excuse to book a return.

Québec City

(Image credit: Yanis Ourabah / Getty Images)

The city itself is compact enough to know your way around quickly. For a central stay, there's the four-star, plush Hotel Manoir Victoria and you can book a fascinating Old Québec walking tour with Cicerone Tours for an immersive impression of how Québec's multi-layered identity has been shaped by its rulers and inhabitants.

In Old Québec, there's the iconic Le Fairmont Château Frontenac, one of the first grand railway hotels. As a luxurious extravagance, book a room with Gold privileges for additional exclusive features such as a dedicated reception and lounge. There are also the tantalising dining options on offer, from stand-out French onion soup, to perfect cocktails on the rooftop terrace with spectacular views over the city.

Québec City is rich in top-flight cuisine. There's Le Bedeau for small plates and exceptional wine pairings, swanky Le Clan for a hunting- and shooting-based menu, meticulously put together with local produce – I couldn't fault any dish. For a lively vibe and fresh hand-made pasta Bello Ristorante specialises in Italian classics such linguine vongole or try a sumptuous seafood risotto .

If after all that gourmet exploration you find yourself in need or some R&R, check out Strøm Nordic Spa for a plethora of hot and cold pools, sauna, steam rooms and more, all overlooking the stunning Saint Lawrence River.

For a retreat to remember, spend a couple of days in centrally located Le Monastère des Augustines to find peace as the nuns did, sleeping in an Augustinian cloister, and join meditative walks, a yoga class or simply sip on herbal tea in their pretty garden.

Wendake

(Image credit: Anne Richard / Shutterstock)

To find out more about the indigenous people and their way of life, visit Wendake, just outside Québec City and home to the only Huron-Wendat Nation in Canada.

Stay at the First Nations Hotel & Museum, a peaceful retreat from the bustling city, where the birdsong and rippling rolls of the river provide a melodic background.

The food is fantastic, I particularly liked the burger with wild boar bacon and berry ketchup. The museum is informative and fun – if possible, visit when they have their pow-wow – a colourful cultural celebration.

Île d'Orléans

(Image credit: Walter Bibikow/ Getty Images)

Île d'Orléans is a beautiful island with a rural feel, located in the Saint Lawrence River, less than 30 minutes drive from Québec City , so easy to wander for few hours if you're staying centrally. Quaint wood and brick houses, immaculately kept, with enviable verandas are set back in their pretty gardens along tree-lined roads. Grab a coffee from the original Smith Café and sit looking out at the river. Indulge in an "elevated poutine" (chips with toppings; in this case, local lobster, caviar and crunchy calamari at Chez Mag, before heading to Cassis Monna & Filles to fill your boots with homemade cassis Sangria.

Charlevoix

(Image credit: Gilles Rivest / Getty Images)

Travel in style from Québec City to Charlevoix , on the Train de Charlevoix for jaw-dropping vistas from the window – you won't be tempted to look at your phone – or hop on a coach for a picturesque road journey.

You can also join an AML Whale Cruise, guided by a naturalist – whether its humpback, beluga or fin, seeing their flukes flip up from the water is a thrill.

While in Charlevoix, consider booking into the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu for epic views of Saint Lawrence river while eating fresh lobster ravioli in the scenic restaurant, a truly delicious experience. For lunch, it has to be Le Café de la Gare, which offers local charcuterie and cheese on a pleasingly laden platter.

But an experience not to be missed is a stay at Le Germain Charlevoix, where you can enjoy a coffee on your private veranda looking across at handsome highland cattle, ducks on the hotel's farm, then a dip in the hot and cold Nordic thermal pools, before a hearty lunch of lobster pizza – uniquely tasty.

Southern Quebec

(Image credit: Moelyn Photos / Getty Images)

For rolling hills, painterly countryside and vineyards serving delicious wine, while enjoying a view such as Léon Courville Vigneron, Southern Quebec is ideal. Head to Sutton and stay at quintessentially Victorian Le Pleasant Hotel & Café, for excellent local coffee and tasty breakfasts. Take an evening stroll into town for home-brewed beer and pub gastronomy at Suberge Sutton Brouërie.

For getting out and about, you could rent an e-bike from E Mobilite Café and cycle to Vignoble Ruisseau for a wine tour and incredible, mouthwatering food from esteemed chef Hakim Chajar.

In Magog, a city hugged by Lake Memphremagog, which you can enjoy views of while staying at Hôtel Verso. From here, it's a short walk to Au Comptoir MarCel for a memorable meal – try the scallop ceviche and one of their many natural wines.

Bleu Lavande is a destination in itself for walks through its perfumed lavender fields, then you can enjoy a lavender lemonade while listening to live music, not to mention their shop full of, you guessed it, lavender products. Or take a trip to downtown Sherbrooke City to see the 18 immense murals, bringing to light the rich heritage of the city's old neighbourhoods.

Before bidding farewell to this wonderful region, taste a grilled cheese sandwich made with homemade cheese aged in the church at Fromagerie du Presbytère – quirky and a cheesy must.

Yasemen was a guest of Bonjour Québec and Destination Québec cité.