Ruska: experience Finland's magnificent autumn foliage

The 'fleeting' season lasts just three weeks

A lake in Finland during Ruska season.
Finland's forests are transformed into a 'tapestry' of gold, copper and auburn
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Mazur Travel)
By
published

"Nowhere does autumn come in such a burst of sensory glory as in Finland," said Paula Hardy for Lonely Planet.

From mid-September, the Nordic country's forests are transformed into a "multi-layered tapestry" of gold, copper and auburn. With nearly three-quarters of Finland blanketed in trees, it's spectacular to witness the leaves change colour. Finnish people even have a name for this "fleeting" season: ruska. For around three weeks until early October, "ruska pilgrims" flock to Finland to explore the "paprika-dusted mountains".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Finland
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸