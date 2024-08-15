Santorini destination guide: the island of blue domes

Santorini. An island of infinite seas, volcanic landscapes, and those famous blue domes.

The renowned beauty of the island attracts some two million tourists each year, and yet many spend just a day there, as a stop on a cruise that will see them return to their cabin with a slew of photographs and not much else.

Why you should visit

One of the Cyclades islands, Santorini is known to have been populated since 3600 BC. It was once perfectly round, before a volcanic eruption in 1600 BC sank the inner landmass, leaving behind an archipelago and a 12 km-long crescent-shaped caldera with 300m high cliffs. Ancient myths associate it with the lost city of Atlantis.

Through the centuries Santorini has been home to the Minoans, Phoenicians, Lacedaemonians, Byzantines and Venetians, giving it a rich and varied heritage.

As a result, its unique character and history make it irresistible for travellers from around the world.

And that sunset is acclaimed as one of the world's finest, for its colours and the surrounded-by-sea setting. But there is so much more to this island than an Instagrammable sunset, however glorious it might be, so it is worth giving Santorini a chance to stun.

Things to do

(Image credit: Tony Ventouris / Getty Images)

There is so much to see beyond where the hordes of tourists go.

First, consider hiking the Caldera to get your bearings and enjoy the unique views. Panos Varelas of Trekking Hellas will share the history as you walk between the capital, Fira, and the picturesque town of Oia.

Akrotiri, a village south of Santorini's capital, is known as Greece's Pompeii. The entire town was covered with ashes and lava in the eruption 3,624 years ago, preserving it for millennia. You won't find any bodies though, as it is thought earthquakes warned the locals that disaster was imminent. Kamari Tours offers excursions to the archaeological site and local villages.

The volcanic soil conditions have also proven fertile for making wine, and the viniculture history dates back more than 3,000 years. Assyrtiko and Vinsanto are the island's most famous grapes, and the vines are grown coiled into low baskets to avoid being battered by Aegean winds. Domaine Sigalas offers tastings on its estate.

Getting onto the water is a must, and a boat trip with Ippokampos Sailing will show you the iconic red and white beaches, as well as the hot springs at the underwater volcano's crater. Santorini Walking Tours will also help you explore the lesser visited villages in the centre of the island, including Pyrgos and Megalohori.

(Image credit: Westend61 / Getty Images)

Eating and drinking

If you want to treat yourself to a really special evening, head to Petra Restaurant for an eight-course tasting menu just as the sun begins to hide behind the caldera. Expect a refined take on traditional dishes like the green kakavia fish soup and a truffle-filled tiganopsomo (fried bread with cheese). It's certainly one not to miss.

Bars and restaurants line the black Kamari beach in the south of the island, and Aquarius is perfect for fresh seafood and Greek salad with the sound of the waves hitting the shingle as you eat.

Alternatively, Vatanee Restaurant, in the north, is the new kid on the block, but is fast becoming a major draw. Chef Dionysis Anastopoulos has created delicate dishes packed with flavour, with three set menus inspired by the island, using ingredients like fava beans, lamb and fermented shrimp.

The village of Finikia is still primarily for locals, and Lefkes is one of the best restaurants around, serving traditional food with a twist. Do not miss the cod spetsiota with tomato sauce served with orzo.

Where to stay

(Image credit: Andronis Boutique)

Andronis Boutique Hotel in Oia has views of the blue domes and equally azure seas. The location really can't be beaten as the town is best enjoyed in the morning and evening after the day-trippers have left. Terraced rooms have private hot tubs, gardens, and Cycladic architecture. After a long day the Mare Sanus spa will be calling your name, as will dining at Lauda, which will take you on a gastronomic odyssey worthy of Homer himself. Rooms start at £370 per night.

If peace is what you desire, then Canaves Epitome might be the hotel for you. This chic resort sits on the quieter side of the island, while still just a short shuttle from town. You'll find sumptuous textiles, neutral tones, private plunge pools and uninterrupted views across the sea to Crete. The Epitome Spa uses Valmont products. Rooms start at £408 per night.

The Santo Pure's infinity pool is best enjoyed at sunset before drying off and grabbing a bite to eat at the award-winning Alios Ilios restaurant. Its rooms are spacious and bright, with decor inspired by the island's architecture, and hot tubs, and start from £259 per night.

(Image credit: Santo Pure)

Jaymi McCann was a guest of Discover Greece, Andronis Boutique Hotel, Canaves Epitome, and Santo Pure. Aegean Airlines offers flights to Santorini via Athens.