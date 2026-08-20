6 seaside towns to visit before summer is over

Feel the salty breeze one more time

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The Pacific Ocean as viewed from Pacific Grove, California
Pacific Grove is a classic California coastal town
(Image credit: Serbek / Getty Images)

All the signs that summer is winding down are here — kids heading back to school, the days getting shorter and Halloween decorations taking over stores. Before giving in to fall’s arrival, celebrate the end of summer by going on a seaside escape. These six destinations offer one last beachy thrill.

Hampton Bays, New York

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.