The UK's most romantic retreats
From Scottish castles to cosy Norfolk windmills, these scenic hotels are perfect for a last-minute getaway
Few things are as romantic as whisking your partner away for a relaxing break. And with Valentine's Day around the corner, it's a good excuse to start planning the perfect getaway. If you don't fancy venturing as far as Paris or Rome, it's worth looking closer to home. The UK countryside is peppered with beautiful hotels that promise a memorable stay. Here are some of our favourites.
Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire
"Classic romance is on the menu" at this grand 19th-century castle on Scotland's Ayrshire coast, said London's The Standard. Expect a "fairytale atmosphere of turrets, towers and whiskies by a roaring fire", with 110 acres of gardens and woodland to explore. To make things extra special, consider booking the All You Need Is Love package, which includes "lovey-dovey touches" like a rose petal turndown, breakfast in bed and a bottle of champagne waiting in your suite on arrival.
The Tawny, Staffordshire
This "deconstructed hotel" in the heart of rural Staffordshire comprises a collection of shepherd's huts, treehouses and waterside boathouses, said The Independent. To make the most of the stunning surroundings, all have "bubbling outdoor bathtubs" and cosy robes to "cuddle up in afterwards". Days are easy to fill "wandering through woodland stretches", taking a dip in the "steamy, Roman Baths-style outdoor pool" and dining at the "magical", "leafy-walled" Plumicorn restaurant.
The Old Stables, Oxfordshire
Situated close to the "chocolate-box Cotswolds", Blenheim Palace and Oxford, this beautifully renovated stone cottage is a "superb" base for a romantic break, said The Times. After long days exploring, "sip fizz in the large hot tub" and "snuggle up" by the wood burner. Set on a working farm, mornings can be spent petting the donkeys and alpacas that live next door.
Cley Windmill, Norfolk
For couples who love birdwatching and long walks, this "windmill turned cosy guesthouse" in Norfolk is an "excellent" choice, said The Telegraph. The property is home to nine "characterful" guest rooms dotted throughout the main windmill and across a series of charming outbuildings. Those in the circular tower of the mill have the "best views" over the reed beds towards Blakeney Harbour. Add to the mix the "hearty food", "friendly staff" and "complimentary sherry" left out for guests in the sitting room by the wood-burning stove and it's hard to think of a better setting for an unforgettable romantic break.
The Forager's Cabin, Powys
"Hidden away in private woodland", this Welsh sanctuary has "something of a Tolkien feel", said The Telegraph. Strung with "romantic fairylights", the rustic cabin has "big, round windows" reminiscent of the Shire in "Lord of the Rings". "Thoughtful touches" like the wood-fired hot tub, super-king-size bed, and log burner make this the perfect place to "switch off" with your loved one. In the evening, head to the "sundowner" area at the edge of the woods for cocktails.
Gara Rock, Devon
This clifftop hotel in South Devon is "refreshingly devoid of mobile reception", said The Telegraph. Instead of doomscrolling on their phones, "couples play boardgames in the cosy lounge", brave a dip in the sea, or "strike out on long coastal walks". Rooms are "rustic" with an "industrial feel"; expect "rough timber walls", "vintage dial phones" and "pom-pom fringed throws". If you really want to push the boat out, book the Secret Suite: a "luxurious hideaway for lovebirds" with sweeping ocean views.
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
