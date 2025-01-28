The UK's most romantic retreats

From Scottish castles to cosy Norfolk windmills, these scenic hotels are perfect for a last-minute getaway

The Tawny
One of the cosy bedrooms at The Tawny amid the 'stunning surroundings' of rural Staffordshire
(Image credit: The Tawny)
By
published

Few things are as romantic as whisking your partner away for a relaxing break. And with Valentine's Day around the corner, it's a good excuse to start planning the perfect getaway. If you don't fancy venturing as far as Paris or Rome, it's worth looking closer to home. The UK countryside is peppered with beautiful hotels that promise a memorable stay. Here are some of our favourites.

Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸