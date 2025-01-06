Start your year off right at a serene hotel in the calming desert

The warmth of the desert is exactly what you need to ease into the new year. Check into any one of these properties, like Tucson's sunny Arizona Inn or the secluded Nayara Alto Atacama in Chile, and you will leave feeling rested, rejuvenated and ready to take on 2025.

andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, Namibia

Guests at andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge can ask for one-of-a-kind dining experiences (Image credit: andBeyond)

Deep in the beautiful, barren Namib Desert sits andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, a stunning resort surrounded by "craggy canyons" and "khaki desert," Condé Nast Traveler said. The 10 air-conditioned stone and glass suites offer private plunge pools and verandas, floor-to-ceiling windows with "unfettered views of the passing wildlife and sparse flora," and "subdued" decor to "match the exterior environs." Because of its remote location, the stargazing is unrivaled, and an in-room retractable skylight provides a "view of the Milky Way from bed."

The Arizona Inn, Tucson, Arizona

Saguaros are a signature sight in Tucson (Image credit: Faraj Hamdan / 500px / Getty Images)

Owned and operated by the same family since 1930, the "charming" Arizona Inn in Tucson is known across the state for its "ambiance that feels truly and authentically Southwestern," Travel and Leisure said. The comfortable casita-style rooms and suites are filled with antique furnishings for a historic feel, along with modern comforts like iPads. Stop by the heated pool for a swim and afternoon tea service (a sundae bar is swapped in during the spring and summer) and while away the rest of your day playing ping pong and croquet, visiting the sauna or borrowing a bike to tool around town.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Kimpton Mas Olas Resort and Spa, Todos Santos, Mexico

You can enjoy the desert and the ocean at Kimpton Mas Olas Resort and Spa (Image credit: Kimpton Mas Olas Resort and Spa)

This boutique, adults-only resort an hour north of Cabo San Lucas is where the desert meets the sea. All rooms come with private terraces, which offer spectacular views of cacti, sand dunes and the "dramatic silhouette" of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains, the Michelin Guide said. Inside, the decor is "modern but down-to-earth," with locally-sourced "ceramic tiles, native wood and colorful textiles." Soak up the natural beauty at one of the four pools or the outdoor wellness center featuring a massive 25,000 square foot spa and hydrotherapy, yoga, pilates and meditation spaces.

Nayara Alto Atacama, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

Red rocks provide a vibrant backdrop to Nayara Alto Atacama (Image credit: Nayara Resorts)

Situated in a desert valley and surrounded by the rugged Salt Mountains, Nayara Alto Atacama provides pure seclusion. The "inspired" rooms take their cues from nature, Forbes said, with thoughtful details like locally handwoven throws in earth tones. Private patios in each room have views of the Salt Mountains and the Andes, which are also visible when receiving a service in one of the spa's outdoor treatment rooms. Guests can pick from a wide selection of "curated activities" ranging from "stargazing and desert sundowner cocktails to guided hikes of the Valley of the Moon and sunrise excursions to the Tatio Geysers."

The Parker Palm Springs, Palm Springs, California

End a perfect Palm Springs day by spending time at the Parker's fire pit (Image credit: The Parker Palm Springs)

The mid-century modern Parker Palm Springs puts its own cheeky spin on desert luxury. Designed by Jonathan Adler, the 13-acre property is both "posh" and "kitschy," Condé Nast Traveler said, with rooms featuring red lacquer front doors, colorful glass sculptures and "fun '70s-style fabric wall art." There are plenty of pools to dip your toes in, including the Gene Autry Residence, named after the Singing Cowboy and former property owner, with a private one. Four red clay tennis courts guarantee a rousing afternoon match or two.