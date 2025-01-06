Start your year off right at a serene hotel in the calming desert
Make a resolution to spend more time in relaxation mode
The warmth of the desert is exactly what you need to ease into the new year. Check into any one of these properties, like Tucson's sunny Arizona Inn or the secluded Nayara Alto Atacama in Chile, and you will leave feeling rested, rejuvenated and ready to take on 2025.
andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, Namibia
Deep in the beautiful, barren Namib Desert sits andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, a stunning resort surrounded by "craggy canyons" and "khaki desert," Condé Nast Traveler said. The 10 air-conditioned stone and glass suites offer private plunge pools and verandas, floor-to-ceiling windows with "unfettered views of the passing wildlife and sparse flora," and "subdued" decor to "match the exterior environs." Because of its remote location, the stargazing is unrivaled, and an in-room retractable skylight provides a "view of the Milky Way from bed."
The Arizona Inn, Tucson, Arizona
Owned and operated by the same family since 1930, the "charming" Arizona Inn in Tucson is known across the state for its "ambiance that feels truly and authentically Southwestern," Travel and Leisure said. The comfortable casita-style rooms and suites are filled with antique furnishings for a historic feel, along with modern comforts like iPads. Stop by the heated pool for a swim and afternoon tea service (a sundae bar is swapped in during the spring and summer) and while away the rest of your day playing ping pong and croquet, visiting the sauna or borrowing a bike to tool around town.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Kimpton Mas Olas Resort and Spa, Todos Santos, Mexico
This boutique, adults-only resort an hour north of Cabo San Lucas is where the desert meets the sea. All rooms come with private terraces, which offer spectacular views of cacti, sand dunes and the "dramatic silhouette" of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains, the Michelin Guide said. Inside, the decor is "modern but down-to-earth," with locally-sourced "ceramic tiles, native wood and colorful textiles." Soak up the natural beauty at one of the four pools or the outdoor wellness center featuring a massive 25,000 square foot spa and hydrotherapy, yoga, pilates and meditation spaces.
Nayara Alto Atacama, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile
Situated in a desert valley and surrounded by the rugged Salt Mountains, Nayara Alto Atacama provides pure seclusion. The "inspired" rooms take their cues from nature, Forbes said, with thoughtful details like locally handwoven throws in earth tones. Private patios in each room have views of the Salt Mountains and the Andes, which are also visible when receiving a service in one of the spa's outdoor treatment rooms. Guests can pick from a wide selection of "curated activities" ranging from "stargazing and desert sundowner cocktails to guided hikes of the Valley of the Moon and sunrise excursions to the Tatio Geysers."
The Parker Palm Springs, Palm Springs, California
The mid-century modern Parker Palm Springs puts its own cheeky spin on desert luxury. Designed by Jonathan Adler, the 13-acre property is both "posh" and "kitschy," Condé Nast Traveler said, with rooms featuring red lacquer front doors, colorful glass sculptures and "fun '70s-style fabric wall art." There are plenty of pools to dip your toes in, including the Gene Autry Residence, named after the Singing Cowboy and former property owner, with a private one. Four red clay tennis courts guarantee a rousing afternoon match or two.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Will you owe taxes on your year-end bonus?
The Explainer Since your bonus counts as supplemental wages, it can be subject to different federal withholding rules
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
'Conspiracy theorizing is a deeply ingrained human phenomenon'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is Russia's 'shadow fleet' attacking Western infrastructure?
In the Spotlight Built to evade sanctions, but sabotage may be next
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this winter
The week recommends The warmth of laughter will get you through the cold months
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
St. Kitts offers tropical beaches and plenty of history
The Week Recommends This Caribbean island has layers, with opportunities for relaxing and learning
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How to celebrate New Year's Eve globally without leaving home
The Week Recommends Stock up on grapes and (safely) set a scarecrow on fire
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 drinks for every winter need possible
The Week Recommends Including a variety of base spirits and a range of temperatures
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Explore new worlds this winter at these enlightening museum exhibitions
The Week Recommends Discover the estrados of Spain and the connection between art and chess in various African countries
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Parker Palm Springs review: decadence in the California desert
The Week Recommends This over-the-top hotel is a mid-century modern gem
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
10 concert tours to see this winter
The Week Recommends Keep warm traveling the United States — and the world — to see these concerts
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Nutcracker: English National Ballet's reboot restores 'festive sparkle'
The Week Recommends Long-overdue revamp of Tchaikovsky's ballet is 'fun, cohesive and astoundingly pretty'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published