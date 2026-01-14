Call the Midwife returns for ‘rousing’ 15th season

The ‘hard-hitting, heartfelt’ period drama returns as women’s lib hits London’s East End

Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry), Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett), Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Joyce Highland (Renee Bailey) in Call the Midwife
Blending ’the personal and political’: the nuns and midwives tackle women’s equality and premature deliveries
(Image credit:  BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

“They grow up so fast, don’t they?” said Michael Hogan in The Telegraph. The “East-End childbirth saga” is now 15 seasons old, and has become “a TV lynchpin”.

Beneath its “cosy exterior”, “Call the Midwife” remains “one of the most radical, rousing shows” on television. Expertly blending the “personal and political” into a kind of “historical soap opera”, it’s both “hard-hitting and heartfelt in equal measure”.

Irenie Forshaw

