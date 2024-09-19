Frasier, season two: the end of the road for the 'risky' reboot?

Latest instalment of revival splits critics – but Kelsey Grammer is still a 'class act'

Kelsey Grammer and Nicholas Lyndhurst in the Frasier reboot
Nicholas Lyndhurst is 'brilliant' as Frasier's 'boozy best buddy'
By
published

The "risky reboot" of "Frasier" has returned to Paramount+ for a second season and while "Craniacs" might long for the original, the "charming revival delivers a hit blend of highbrow humour and lowbrow buffoonery", said Michael Hogan in The Telegraph.

Season one saw Dr Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) move to Boston from Seattle to be closer to his estranged son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). The latest instalment follows the retired psychiatrist as he reconnects with his "boozy best buddy" Professor Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and continues to settle into his new life.

