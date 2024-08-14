Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour: an 'emotional', 'touching' return

Flintoff's first appearance on TV since his devastating accident while filming is filled with 'joy, humour and hope'

Freddie Flintoff
The show charts the English cricketer's painful road to recovery
(Image credit: BBC / South Shore Productions)
By
published

Freddie Flintoff is back on television for his first show since his near-fatal 2022 "Top Gear" crash and, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph, "I'll wager it's the most entertaining, touching series you'll watch this year".

The England cricketer turned TV presenter has returned to the small screen for a follow-up series to "Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams" which saw him return to his hometown of Preston to create a new cricket team from an unlikely bunch of teens.

