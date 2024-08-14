Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour: an 'emotional', 'touching' return
Flintoff's first appearance on TV since his devastating accident while filming is filled with 'joy, humour and hope'
Freddie Flintoff is back on television for his first show since his near-fatal 2022 "Top Gear" crash and, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph, "I'll wager it's the most entertaining, touching series you'll watch this year".
The England cricketer turned TV presenter has returned to the small screen for a follow-up series to "Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams" which saw him return to his hometown of Preston to create a new cricket team from an unlikely bunch of teens.
Now, for the latest instalment, Flintoff is "taking the boys on tour" to India. His horrific accident happened midway through filming and the show documents the first time we have seen him talk about the crash publicly on camera.
There is a "dreadful foreboding" in watching an "upbeat" Flintoff planning the trip with no idea what lies in store, said Jack Seale in The Guardian. As preparations continue, he sustains facial injuries and broken ribs when the open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 he was driving flipped over and slid along the track at Dunsfold airfield during filming for "Top Gear".
Filming for "Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour" resumed after several months and surgeries, and the cricketer gives a powerful insight into the flashbacks and anxiety he's been suffering since the crash. If the "scarring on such a famous face is a shock", it's even more "concerning" to witness how Flintoff's demeanour has changed: "muted" and "tentative", he is visibly reeling from the accident.
"When it comes to sheer emotional stakes", said James Jackson in The Times, the new series is "knocking the first one for six". The show is no longer focused on the teenage boys; it's also about Flintoff's painful road to recovery. As such, it "threatens to make most other TV with 'personal journeys' look trite".
I've "just about" watched the first two episodes of the four-part series, said Rachel Cooke in The New Statesman, my "constant blubbing having got in the way somewhat". What really sets the show apart is its "naturalness": you get the feeling that the boys "barely grasp the cameras are there. What will they do next? Like Flintoff, we never quite know."
While it's "undoubtedly schmaltzy" at times and sometimes the narratives are "rather predictable", the "emotional" series manages to harness the "power of sport" and its ability to "overcome hurdles and break down barriers", said Nick Hilton in The Independent.
"Joy, humour and hope" are here in "abundance", agreed Singh in The Telegraph. Sometimes the producers can't resist a "reality TV flourish": the boys' "stomach-churning trip" to the meat market to source ingredients for dinner was perhaps a step too far. But that's only a small flaw. "'Field of Dreams' is great. And it's good to have Freddie Flintoff back."
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
