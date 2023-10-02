Is 'The Office' coming back? What we know about a rumored reboot.
The classic NBC sitcom may soon be returning
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Everybody stay calm! After years of rumors, it may be time to report back to work at Dunder Mifflin.
One of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, NBC's U.S. version of "The Office," could be returning. There has been speculation about a potential revival for years, especially after the show gained new life on streaming. But now, there's reason to believe it might actually be happening. What might a reboot of "The Office" even look like, though? And if it moves forward, which cast members, if any, would be in?
Bears, beets, reboots
Puck recently revealed that "The Office" showrunner Greg Daniels is "set to do a reboot." This was mentioned in a report about the end of the writers strike, and while discussing the fact that many project announcements were held back during the work stoppage, the article cited an "Office" reboot as an example.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Puck's Matthew Belloni subsequently clarified this is "still a waaays away," though. According to Belloni, "Right before the strike, Daniels was closing a pact to return to the format and see if he can come up with something worth making. Now, post-strike, he'll close the deal and do just that."
Daniels has talked about a potential reboot in the past, providing insight into what he might come up with. Speaking to Collider in 2022, he imagined that an "Office" revival wouldn't simply be a continuation of the previous show. "I don't think it would be the same characters," he said. "I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way '[The] Mandalorian' is like an extension of 'Star Wars.'"
Indeed, Daniels told Entertainment Weekly he doesn't "see it being a reboot like the way 'Will & Grace' was rebooted," and he told The Hollywood Reporter continuing the same show wouldn’t work, in part because "the content was very much pitched for that period of time" when viewers were less "sensitive."
Who's in, and who's out?
But assuming Daniels' idea would leave room for certain cast members to return, who might come back?
Steve Carell's involvement can safely be ruled out, as he has said he isn't interested. The actor told Time he loves the original show "too much to ever want to do it again." Jenna Fischer, similarly, said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" she would "not do an 'Office' reboot" but would "love to do a reunion special." Angela Kinsey, though, joked she'd "do anything they called me to do," and Ellie Kemper agreed she "will be there." Recently, Ed Helms said he'd "love" to do a reunion but also doesn't "feel like it's right." Paul Lieberstein, who was a producer on the show in addition to playing Toby, argued to The Daily Beast that a "one-off special," not a reboot, "would be the way to go."
While John Krasinski is so busy that it’s hard to imagine him having time for a regular role in an ongoing "Office" series, he has still expressed interest in returning as Jim. "If they can come up with a way to bring us all back, no matter what it is, I'll say yes," he told Entertainment Tonight. Rainn Wilson also sounds open to returning as Dwight. "I'd love to revisit 'The Office,'" he told Collider, noting he already told Daniels he'd "love to do something." Plus, Mindy Kaling told StyleCaster that if Daniels is in charge, she "would be excited and supportive and try to help in any way I could," while Brian Baumgartner told Entertainment Tonight he'd return as Kevin if Daniels "came up with an idea that made sense."
Overall, though, B.J. Novak noted to Deadline, "You wouldn’t get everyone back together, that ship has sailed." But if Daniels is using "The Mandalorian" as a comparison, perhaps the reboot could center on a new cast while leaving room for appearances by the classic characters here and there, similar to the way Luke Skywalker popped up in the "Star Wars" series. To be sure, plenty of reboots have disappointed audiences in the past. But there’s no question about it: "Office" fans are ready to get hurt again.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Brendan is a staff writer at The Week. A graduate of Hofstra University with a degree in journalism, he also writes about horror films for Bloody Disgusting and has previously contributed to The Cheat Sheet, Heavy, WhatCulture, and more. He lives in New York City surrounded by Star Wars posters.
-
What Slovakia's pro-Russia election result means for Ukraine
Speed Read The victory of former Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's populist Smer party has raised concerns of waning support for Kyiv in Western democracies
By Peter Weber Published
-
Emotional support alligator turned away from baseball stadium
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Ten Things You Need to Know Today: 2 October 2023
The Week’s daily digest of the news agenda, published at 8am
By The Week Staff Published
-
Hollywood writers on the cusp of ending strike after reaching tentative agreement
Speed Read Actors are still on strike, but the Writers Guild of America says it struck an 'exceptional' deal after 5 days of marathon talks
By Peter Weber Published
-
Michael Parkinson: five best interviews by star presenter
Under the Radar ‘King of the chat show’ Parky has died aged 88
By Harriet Marsden Published
-
Pedro Pascal unable to enter Pedro Pascal exhibition in Margate
Speed Read The Game of Thrones star and his fellow actor Russell Tovey make fruitless visit to Kent gallery
By The Week Staff Published
-
Five shows to watch now Succession is over
In Depth Fans grieving the end of the smash hit series could find a TV replacement
By Rebekah Evans Published
-
Phillip Schofield: TV royalty’s fall from grace
Why Everyone’s Talking About The presenter announced his departure from This Morning after an award-winning 20-year stint
By Rebekah Evans Published
-
Phil and Holly: is this the end for the nation’s favourite duo?
Talking Point This Morning hosts facing ‘tabloid feeding frenzy’ amid rumours of a falling out
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Love Actually and our ‘endless nostalgia loop’
Talking Point Reunions and reboots provided comfort during Covid but is it wise to keep looking back?
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Ncuti Gatwa: ‘stratospheric rise’ from couch-surfer to Doctor Who
Why Everyone’s Talking About The 29-year-old Sex Education star will be the first black actor to play the Time Lord full time
By The Week Staff Published