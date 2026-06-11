Tip Toe: Russell T. Davies’ ‘deeply stirring’ state-of-the-nation TV

Creator of It’s a Sin is back with a ‘devastating’ new Channel 4 series

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Alan Cumming and David Morrissey
Alan Cumming and David Morrissey in Tip Toe
(Image credit: Channel 4)

Russell T. Davies’ portrait of gay life in and around Manchester’s Canal Street in his 1990s drama “Queer as Folk” was, to use one of his favourite phrases, “a hoot”, said Ben Dowell in The Times: a joyful celebration of newfound freedoms. “How differently he sees it now.”

“Tip Toe”, Davies’ new Channel 4 series, begins with the lifeless body of Leo, the owner of a Canal Street bar played by Alan Cumming, swinging from a lamppost outside his house; his neighbour Clive (David Morrissey) stands beneath him. Then the story flashes back to ten days earlier, to see how we got there. This is crusading, state-of-the-nation TV, and it can be unsubtle. “But when Davies steps down from his pulpit and lets his characters breathe, his story-telling is visionary” and “devastating”.

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