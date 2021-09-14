Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Succession actor Alan Ruck takes Biden motorcade van for a spin in California

Looks like Cameron Frye is right where we left him — sitting behind the wheel of a car (although much more confident this time around).

Alan Ruck, the actor best known for playing the reluctant best friend of one Ferris Bueller, as well as presidential hopeful Connor Roy in HBO's Succession, was confirmed by the White House as a volunteer driver in President Biden's motorcade in California on Monday, The Hill reports.

He said someone asked him if he wanted to drive in a Presidential motorcade and he figured why not. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 14, 2021

Journalists also shared photos with Ruck behind the wheel of a press van on Tuesday.

Per pooler @KannoYoungs, Alan Ruck is back behind the wheel of the motorcade this morning in SoCal … First reported by Pat Ward https://t.co/143ezlzqQA — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) September 14, 2021

If you had "Alan Ruck drives Press Van 1" on your White House bingo card for 2021, you win. https://t.co/e2A5tKcdXT — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) September 14, 2021

Driver of one of the press vans in the presidential motorcade in Long Beach is actor, Alan Ruck from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Succession pic.twitter.com/gU6bYKvt12 — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) September 14, 2021

President Biden is heading from California to Colorado today to visit the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and give remarks on his reconciliation and infrastructure packages. Also, Alan Ruck (Connor Roy in HBO’s Succession) is driving one of the vans in our motorcade. pic.twitter.com/1xt2CH9tkk — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) September 14, 2021

The actor is apparently "a friend of one of the advance staffers who helped coordinate logistics for the trip," The Hill writes, per a White House official.

Ruck said he decided to drive in the motocade because "he figured why not," per Fox New's Pat Ward. Well, that, or he's researching for the fictitious Connor Roy's upcoming White House run.