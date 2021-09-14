life moves pretty fast...
Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Succession actor Alan Ruck takes Biden motorcade van for a spin in California
Looks like Cameron Frye is right where we left him — sitting behind the wheel of a car (although much more confident this time around).
Alan Ruck, the actor best known for playing the reluctant best friend of one Ferris Bueller, as well as presidential hopeful Connor Roy in HBO's Succession, was confirmed by the White House as a volunteer driver in President Biden's motorcade in California on Monday, The Hill reports.
Journalists also shared photos with Ruck behind the wheel of a press van on Tuesday.
The actor is apparently "a friend of one of the advance staffers who helped coordinate logistics for the trip," The Hill writes, per a White House official.
Ruck said he decided to drive in the motocade because "he figured why not," per Fox New's Pat Ward. Well, that, or he's researching for the fictitious Connor Roy's upcoming White House run.