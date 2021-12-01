The most eco-conscious generation? Gen Z's fashion fixation suggests otherwise.

Gen Z's buying habits — which run the gamut from eco-friendly resale websites like Depop to wasteful fast-fashion retailers like Shein and Fashion Nova — might seem incongruous at best, or hypocritical at worst. That's because, despite being heralded as the most eco-conscious generation, Gen Z's infatuation with affordable clothes in the face of the growing awareness of their environmental ramifications raises questions about what the allure of resale and sustainable fashion actually is. Are young adults really buying their clothes with the planet in mind? Or does resale simply offer another affordable consumption option that allows them to keep up with ever-changing trends in the social media age? I'd vote the latter. The proliferation of resale retail sites has allowed anyone to become a virtual store owner, selling and shipping their goods to buyers all over the world. ThredUp, the largest of the online consignment stores, claims that by 2029, off-price retailers such as itself will make up 19 percent of the market, even as department stores selling new clothes dwindle to just 7 percent. In August, clothes-selling app Depop counted 30 million active users across 150 countries. When retail suffered during the pandemic, the reseller sold around $660 million in merchandise in 2020, actually doubling sales from the year prior. Even Gucci and Burberry have launched their own resale programs to get in on the game. All these companies share a key demographic in their customer base: Gen Z. Ninety percent of Depop's users are younger than 26. As Esquire UK reported, "Depop — like its contemporaries The Real Real, Grailed, Poshmark, and Vestiaire Collective — has capitalized on a desire among young consumers to shop vintage." But is the popularity of Depop actually a reflection of Gen Z's heightened environmental consciousness?

By being part of the circular economy, sites like Depop do provide a method for reducing waste and emissions — and in a perfect world, it'd reduce the scale of production currently required of the fashion industry. But here's the sticking point: As a study by sustainability consulting firm Quantis notes, to be effective, a circular economy must not lead to more consumption, which can occur if there is a "rebound effect of increased or ongoing fast fashion consumption." Thus, while Depop's popularity continues to rise, so does the pressure to have a seemingly infinite closet that can keep up with the breakneck speed of trends. This need has been appeased by fast fashion, but also by the opportunity provided by resale sites to make room in one's closet for more ... and more and more. As one Depop seller revealingly writes in her bio, "I love all of these clothes but I hate wearing things more than once." So while online consignment store sites are on the rise, for the time being, they're not much of a threat to their less sustainable e-commerce competition. Members of Gen Z want more for less, and resale has become just another method to sustain this consumption. Perhaps, as the effects of climate change multiply, a greater sense of urgency will trickle down to Gen Z's buying habits. But for now, sustainability is not necessarily what's "in" for Gen Z. It's still about the look — secondhand or not.