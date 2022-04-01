Jim Carrey says he's 'done enough' and is 'fairly serious' about retiring from acting

The end might be nigh for Jim Carrey fans.

Carrey this week told Access Hollywood that he plans to retire from acting following the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2, in which he plays villian Robotnik, Variety reports.

"Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious," Carrey said, per Variety. "It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I'm taking a break."

"I really like my quiet life," Carrey continued, "and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

Carrey fans are probably used to the actor taking long breaks between projects, Variety notes. For instance, 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog was Carrey's first big role since 2014's Dumb and Dumber To.

Earlier this week, Carrey blasted Hollywood as "spineless" for giving Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars even after Smith slapped Chris Rock.