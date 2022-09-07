HBO to fix latest House of the Dragon episode after green screen is left in the show

House of the Dragon officially has its own "coffee cup" snafu.

Fans of the Game of Thrones prequel have found a visual effects mistake in the latest episode, and HBO is reportedly working to fix it.

A viral tweet pointed out that a scene in the episode "Second of His Name" sees King Viserys (Paddy Considine) handing off a letter to be sent to his brother, and turning up the brightness on the screen reveals green screen appears to have been left on his fingers.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahC_821) September 5, 2022

Viserys at this point in the show is meant to be missing those fingers, as seen in the previous scene, after he cut himself on the throne. So the green screen is there so that the actor's fingers can be edited out, but the visual effect was apparently left unfinished in the episode.

To be fair, the mistake is quite difficult to spot, given Viserys' hand is mostly obscured in darkness in the scene. But the gaffe echoed an infamous mistake in the final season of Game of Thrones, where a coffee cup was clearly visible in front of Emilia Clarke in the middle of a scene. The episode was quickly edited to remove it. "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake," HBO joked. "Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

According to Variety, HBO plans to similarly update the House of the Dragon episode to fix the visual effects issue — confirming it was, in fact, a mistake, not a subtle tease of an upcoming crossover with She-Hulk.