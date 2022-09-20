Chris Redd becomes latest SNL cast member to leave the show

Yet another comedian will no longer be live from New York.

Chris Redd has become the latest Saturday Night Live cast member to leave the show ahead of its upcoming 48th season. He has been with SNL since 2017.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd said. "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization."

Redd portrayed a variety of characters during his time at SNL, including Kanye West, Will Smith, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D). He became the eighth SNL cast member to announce his exit from the show in recent months after Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari.

But the show will make up the losses with some new additions, as SNL recently announced the hiring of four featured players: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, and Colin Jost are among the returning stars. There had previously been speculation SNL might try to hang on to as many cast members as possible until its upcoming 50th anniversary season.

But creator Lorne Michaels recently said this season will be a "transition year," per Deadline, adding, "Change years are always difficult but always exciting."

The new season of Saturday Night Live will debut in October.