Post Malone hospitalized with 'stabbing pain' and difficulty breathing

Post Malone fans are sending their well-wishes after he was hospitalized with difficulty breathing.

The rapper took to social media on Saturday to announce his concert scheduled for Boston that evening was canceled after he woke up that day to "cracking sounds on the right side" of his body.

"I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move," he said.

Plans are underway to reschedule the show, and fans' tickets will be valid for the new date, he said.

This comes days after Malone went to the hospital after he fell through a hole in the stage and bruised his ribs while he was performing in St. Louis. "They gave me some pain meds and everything," he said, promising to come back and perform a longer concert in the future "so we can make up for the couple of missed songs." His manager applauded him for finishing the show after the fall.

Malone said Saturday he "felt so good" the previous night but that "today it felt so different than it has before," adding that the pain was too severe for him to be able to perform.

"I feel terrible," Malone said, "but I promise I'm going to make this up to you."