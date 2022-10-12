Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice after 12 years

Blake Shelton is riding off into the sunset.

The country singer has announced he's leaving NBC's reality competition series The Voice after serving as a judge for its entire run. He'll depart after the spring season, season 23. The show is currently airing its 22nd season.

Shelton shared that he had been "wrestling" with the decision to leave The Voice for "a while."

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he said. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Shelton has been a coach on The Voice since its first season in 2011, initially working alongside Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine. The current season sees Shelton judging with John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello, and in the spring, the show will bring in judges Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Kelly Clarkson. Shelton is the only judge not to miss a season of The Voice since it began, and his team has gone on to win eight times.

Shelton married Stefani in 2021 after meeting her through the show, and he noted in his statement he's "made lifelong bonds" with host Carson Daly and all of his fellow coaches, "including my wife."