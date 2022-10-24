Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan dead at 67 after car crash

Comedian, LGBTQ icon, and Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan died Monday following a car accident. He was 67.

Per Variety, Jordan is suspected to have "suffered some sort of medical emergency" before crashing his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California.

In addition to his role as Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace, the Emmy Award-winning actor appeared on screen in the film The Help and the show Call Me Kat, which Variety notes is "currently airing its third season on Fox." He also played three different roles across three different seasons of American Horror Story, and made mutiple appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

Actor Sean Hayes, who worked with Jordan on Will & Grace, described his former co-star as "one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with" in a post on social media. "There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend," he continued.

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Eric McCormack, who played Will Truman on Will & Grace, described Jordan as "funniest & flirtiest Southern gent I've ever known."

"You were loved, sweet man," McCormack said.

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

"This news is just horrendous," added Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, praising the "selfless warmth and humour" Jordan displayed in his popular COVID-19 lockdown social media videos.

No,No,No. This news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so,so saddened by this news. 🖤 https://t.co/9nXnVRHWQR — Hannah Waddingham. (@hanwaddingham) October 24, 2022

"If Leslie touched your life in any way, from near or far, you were never the same," Jim Parsons, Jordan's Call Me Kat co-star, wrote on Instagram. "I am shocked and sad beyond words to learn of his death, but I am equally filled with immense gratitude at having crossed his path on his journey. Rest in peace, you good, good man."