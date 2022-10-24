Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan dead at 67 after car crash

Comedian, LGBTQ icon, and Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan died Monday following a car accident. He was 67.
Per Variety, Jordan is suspected to have "suffered some sort of medical emergency" before crashing his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California.
In addition to his role as Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace, the Emmy Award-winning actor appeared on screen in the film The Help and the show Call Me Kat, which Variety notes is "currently airing its third season on Fox." He also played three different roles across three different seasons of American Horror Story, and made mutiple appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race.
Actor Sean Hayes, who worked with Jordan on Will & Grace, described his former co-star as "one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with" in a post on social media. "There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend," he continued.
Eric McCormack, who played Will Truman on Will & Grace, described Jordan as "funniest & flirtiest Southern gent I've ever known."
"You were loved, sweet man," McCormack said.
"This news is just horrendous," added Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, praising the "selfless warmth and humour" Jordan displayed in his popular COVID-19 lockdown social media videos.
"If Leslie touched your life in any way, from near or far, you were never the same," Jim Parsons, Jordan's Call Me Kat co-star, wrote on Instagram. "I am shocked and sad beyond words to learn of his death, but I am equally filled with immense gratitude at having crossed his path on his journey. Rest in peace, you good, good man."