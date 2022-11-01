Rapper Takeoff shot and killed in Houston

Takeoff, the mononymous rapper who was one-third of the popular hip hop group Migos, has been shot and killed in Houston,TMZ reports. He was 28.

Police responded to a call at around 2:30 in the morning on Tuesday that a man had been shot at a bowling alley in Houston, according to TMZ. Takeoff — whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball — was reportedly playing dice with his uncle, Migos member Quavo, "when an altercation broke out" and a suspect opened fire.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, TMZ says. The rapper's death was confirmed by the city's police department to Variety. Houston Police also said that two other victims were "taken in private vehicles to hospitals," but Quavo reportedly wasn't injured.

Takeoff performed in Migos with his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset, who is married to rapper Cardi B. The group was founded in 2008 and released songs like "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee." Quavo and Takeoff dropped a music video for their song "Messy" on Monday.

Activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham remembered Takeoff as "undoubtedly influential in rap's new school," adding that "more importantly" he was "a whole human being who deserved far more life and not this reckless, vile act." Actor Philemon Chambers also honored Takeoff and tweeted, "We've lost so many these past few years due to violence. This has to stop ... I'm talking to my community — we must do better!!"

The comments on the "Messy" video on YouTube were flooded with tributes after the news broke, with one fan writing, "I can't explain how painful it is to lose such a great artist. Rest in peace Takeoff. You'll be missed forever."