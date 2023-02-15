See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's matching tattoos

The new and improved Bennifer has inked up.

In a Valentine's Day Instagram post, Jennifer Lopez revealed she and her husband, Ben Affleck, have gotten matching tattoos.

Lopez's tattoo is located on her ribcage, and it's of an infinity sign with an arrow going through it. She also shared a photo showing that Affleck has a similar tattoo of two arrows intersecting with the letters "J" and "B" for Jennifer and Ben.

Lopez's post didn't clarify whether they got the tattoos on Valentine's Day itself, though she promised to share more details "soon" in her newsletter. "Commitment," Lopez wrote along with the infinity emoji, also including some new and old photos of them together with the hashtags "#CommitmentIsSexy," "#ThisIsUsThen," "#ThisIsUsNow," and "#THISISMENOW." Lopez' upcoming album is titled This Is Me … Now, a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me … Then.

Lopez and Affleck got married in July 2022 nearly 20 years after calling off their wedding in 2004. Both of them married and divorced other people since then before reconnecting and getting engaged for a second time. In an interview last year with Zane Lowe, Lopez said the rekindled romance shows that "true love does exist and some things do last forever and that's real."

This, of course, isn't Affleck's first time getting ink, as he was famously pictured with a massive back tattoo of a phoenix that he falsely claimed was "fake for a movie." But he later admitted it was real, telling The New York Times he lied to Extra because "I resented that somebody got a picture of it by spying on me. It felt invasive."