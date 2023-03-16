Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for using Romani slur on The View

Whoopi Goldberg has issued an apology after using a word that's considered to be an offensive slur on The View.

During a discussion about former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss on Wednesday, Goldberg referenced those who claim Trump was "g--ped somehow in the election." Dictionary.com describes this as "a shortening of Gypsy, an insensitive label that has been used as a disparaging slur for the traditionally nomadic group whose preferred name is Roma."

After facing backlash, Goldberg quickly apologized on The View's Twitter page.

"You know, when you're a certain age, you use words that you know from when you were a kid, or you remember saying, and that's what I did today, and I shouldn't have," she said. "I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn't, and I should have said 'cheated' and I used another word, and I'm really, really sorry."

This was the latest instance of Goldberg finding herself in hot water for remarks she made on The View after she drew backlash in 2022 for claiming the Holocaust wasn't "about race." She later apologized and was suspended from the show for two weeks.

In December, Goldberg apologized again after appearing to defend her original Holocaust remarks.

"It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments," she told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me."