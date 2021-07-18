Collin Morikawa holds off Jordan Spieth to win The Open

Collin Morikawa is taking home the Claret Jug from Sandwich, England, after winning The Open Championship at Royal St. George's Golf Club on Sunday. The 24-year-old, who was making his Open debut, held off fellow American Jordan Spieth by 2 strokes, finishing 4-under for the day and 15-under for the tournament. He played his final 31 holes without a bogey.

Louis Oosthuizen, who entered the day in the lead, finished tied for third-place with U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm.

It's the second major Morikawa has won, following his PGA Championship victory last year, despite only turning pro two years ago. He's now the third-ranked golfer in the world.