Ashleigh Barty wins Australian Open women's singles title

Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty defeated American Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open women's title Saturday, The New York Times reported.

Barty defeated Collins in three straight sets, winning the first set six games to three, and the second and third 7-6.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the 25-year-old Barty is the first Australian player to win the Australian Open singles championship since 1978.

Barty won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last year, and has been the No. 1 ranked female player in the world for over 100 weeks.

"As an Aussie, the most important part of this tournament is being able to share it with so many people," she said after her win.

"You guys today in the crowd have been nothing shy of exceptional," Barty continued. "This crowd is one of the most fun I've ever played in front of, and you guys brought me so much joy out here today. You relaxed me and you forced me to play my best tennis, and against a champion like Danielle I know I had to absolutely bring that today."