Rams rally to beat 49ers, securing Super Bowl LVI spot

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in Sunday's NFC championship game. They will now face the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI, set for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams.

The game was a thriller — in the fourth quarter, the Rams were down 10 points, but they turned things around, and when Matt Gay made a 30-yard kick with 1:46 left in play, it gave the Rams a 20-17 lead that they didn't give up. Their 10-point comeback was the largest fourth-quarter comeback in NFC championship game history, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finished the game 31 of 45 for 337 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. For the 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had 232 yards while completing 16 of 30 passes. Before Sunday night's game, the Rams had lost six straight matchups against the 49ers.