Bengals defeat Chiefs, advance to Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years, after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC championship game Sunday.

The Bengals were down 18 points before rallying in the second half, and their thrilling win came in overtime after Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal. "Our defense really stepped up and made plays in the second half," quarterback Joe Burrow said after the game. "And on offense we made plays when we had to. I thought the offensive line played really well all day. We started running the ball there at the end and that's exciting. Big win for us."

The 13-7 Bengals will play the winner of the NFC championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.