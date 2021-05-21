The daily gossip: Why Olivia Rodrigo's Sour sneakily credits Taylor Swift, Alex Rodriguez rebounds with men's makeup, and more

Ben Platt thinks of perfect comeback to his haters 1 day late: 'Watch Grease'

If you've been online this week, you might have seen people dunking on 27-year-old Ben Platt for very obviously being a grown-up playing a 17-year-old high schooler in the trailer for Dear Evan Hansen. Platt, who played the original Evan Hansen on Broadway in 2016 (when he was a slightly more convincing 22), had evidently been fuming about "randos being jerks about age," when he took to Twitter to belatedly slam the haters in a since-deleted tweet, adding: "Watch Grease." Zing! But as Dlisted points out, "Grease was FUN. DEH does not look fun at all." Plus Us Weekly notes that Universal Pictures could have simply cast 19-year-old Andrew Barth Feldman, who took over the role on Broadway in 2019, instead — but suspiciously, "Platt's father is one of the producers behind the film." Hmm. [Us Weekly]