Preparing for war: Keir Starmer's battle plan

Ambitious plans to put Britain on a war footing likely to collide with financial reality

Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a visit to the BAE Systems&#039; Govan facility in Glasgow
'If political rhetoric were a weapon, the UK would be close to impregnable'
(Image credit: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer vowed this week to make Britain "a battle-ready, armour-clad nation" as he unveiled the long-awaited Strategic Defence Review (SDR). The 144-page report contains 62 recommendations, all of which have been accepted.

They include: building-up to 12 nuclear attack submarines; procuring up to 7,000 UK-built, long-range weapons; opening at least six new munition factories in the UK with the capacity to ramp up production; increasing the size of the Army from 73,000 to 76,000 in the next parliament; and exploring the possible acquisition of US combat aircraft that are capable of firing tactical nuclear weapons. The review also recommends greater use of drones and AI, to help make the Armed Forces "ten times more lethal".

