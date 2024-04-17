Will Iran attack hinder support for Ukraine?

Pro-Kyiv allies cry 'hypocrisy' and 'double standards' even as the US readies new support package

Illustration of a mini replica of MIM-104 Patriot, a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, seen in front of a photo of Volodymyr Zelenskiy
At least 126 people were killed and 478 more injured in Russian air strikes on Ukraine in March, according to the UN
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK
Supporters of Ukraine have condemned the hypocrisy and double standards of the US and its allies to rush to Israel's air defence, while refusing to intervene in missile attacks from Russia over more than two years of near-constant bombardment.

The US, UK, France and Jordan were instrumental in helping Israel destroy 99% of missiles, rockets and drones launched by Iran on Saturday evening. The "show of airborne prowess" by Western allies and their partners in the Middle East "proved the effectiveness of Israel's missile defence system when combined with some of the world's most advanced aircraft", said Politico, but "it also pointed to a yawning difference in the way Western powers treat Israel compared to Ukraine".

