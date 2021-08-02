U.S. finally hits 70 percent vaccination threshold

The United States has finally hit the 70-percent vaccination threshold, Cyrus Shahpar, the White House's COVID-19 data director, announced Monday.

President Biden said earlier this year he was aiming for 70 percent of American adults to have received at least one shot of the available vaccines by July 4, but the goal was not met in time. Now, though, the latest Delta variant-fueled COVID-19 wave seems to have spurred an increase in vaccinations — not only has the U.S. reached a milestone, Shahpar notes, but the country's seven-day vaccination average is also the highest it's been in a month.

Milestone Monday just in: Today we hit 70% of adults w/ at least one dose! +468K doses reported administered, incl. 320K newly vaccinated (vs. 257K last Monday). 7-day average of newly vaccinated highest since July 4. Let's continue working to get more eligible vaccinated! 🇺🇸 — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 2, 2021

While the White House is optimistic about the renewed effort, a new poll from Monmouth University shows there are still some significant gaps in terms of who's receiving the vaccine. Just over 51 percent of people who identify as Republican voters have got a shot, while the same can be said for only 63 percent of people under the age of 35.

Vaccinated Americans via new Monmouth poll: 92% Democrats 88% over 65 years 80% college grad 71% non-White 70% women 68% all Americans 67% White 65% men 63% under 35 years 62% no degree 59% independents 51% Republicans — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 2, 2021

The Monmouth University was poll was conducted between July 21 and July 26 and among 804 American adults. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points. Read the full results here.