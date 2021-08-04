U.S. will likely require vaccinations for international visitors

Most international travelers are still barred from entering the United States because of the Delta variant-fueled rise in coronavirus cases, but the Biden administration has continuously been working on a plan to lift restrictions, whenever that may occur. As things stand, it appears likely that, with a few exceptions, proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for nearly all foreign visitors, a White House official reportedly told Reuters on Wednesday.

The picture is pretty murky beyond that, it seems, though Reuters reports the White House has been discussing how to implement such a policy with airlines. As Reuters notes, the Biden administration will also need to clarify whether vaccines that haven't been approved by the Food and Drug Administration will count, as well as what kind of proof will be accepted. Read more at Reuters.