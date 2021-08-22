Breakthrough infections may be less transmissible, study suggests

A new study from the Netherlands concluded that when rare breakthrough COVID-19 infections occur in vaccinated individuals, the viral loads are comparable to those in unvaccinated, infected people. But there's simultaneously less infectious viral particle shedding, which in other words suggests that, while further study is needed for more certainty, vaccinated people are probably still less likely to transmit the virus.

The non-peer reviewed findings are based on an analysis of 161 breakthrough — the majority of which were caused by the Delta variant — among a population of 24,706 vaccinated healthcare workers. They seem to line up with some other evidence that indicate a reduced transmission risk among the vaccinated who contract the virus.

Add to this the data that vaccinated people also clear the virus much faster Plus it at least halves your chance of getting infected in the first place Being vaccinated doesn’t mean you can’t transmit, but it’s your best bet at protecting the people around you https://t.co/EMK3FsJQ70 — Alasdair Munro (@apsmunro) August 22, 2021

While that appears to be good news, the Dutch study does leave some room for concern, since 68 percent of the samples were still found likely to be infectious, a number that the University of Pittsburgh's Walid Gellad thinks is too high for comfort.