Fauci not disappointed by FDA advisory panel's COVID-19 booster recommendation

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Sunday he's "not necessarily at all" disappointed by the Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel's decision not recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans.

The advisory panel, which was only looking at data for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, overwhelmingly opted against an additional shot for everyone, and instead approved a third dose for people over 65 or individuals who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 infections, either because of underlying health conditions or the nature of their jobs.

Fauci, who backed the White House's push to roll out boosters, noted that "we had said right from the beginning that this would be contingent upon the examination of all of the data that the FDA accumulated that would be discussed with their advisory committee, and that's exactly what happened." At the end of the day, he told ABC News' Martha Raddatz, "I think the process worked."