‘Seventh heaven?’
A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
“Seventh heaven?” asks Metro, noting that Andy Burnham is the seventh British prime minister in a decade. “It starts now”, says The Mirror, predicting that the new PM will “hit the ground running”. So “let’s pray he knows what he’s doing”, says the Daily Mail. The “new PM starts with a purge”, says The Times. The late football legend Kevin Keegan “wore his heart on his sleeve and the fans loved him for it”, The Telegraph says. He was “King Kev”, The Sun says.
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