Squirrel kebabs on London menu
And other stories from the stranger side of life
Squirrel kebabs are being served up at a UK restaurant, ITV News reported. Silo, a zero waste restaurant in east London, has a menu which "might look like a list of roadkill" but in fact is helping tackle invasive species by "turning them into mouth-watering meals", said the broadcaster. Douglas McMaster, chef and owner of Silo, said squirrel is "delicious" and "1,000 times more sustainable than what you get in supermarkets".
Sheep herd gets high
A herd of sheep started "behaving strangely" after eating large parts of a cannabis crop, Sky News said. The sheep, who were struggling to find fresh grass due to extreme flooding, entered a greenhouse producing medicinal cannabis in Greece. The crops had already been hit by a recent heatwave before the sheep ate what was left. "I don't know what to say, honestly," said the owner.
Man eats 135 peppers
A Canadian speed eater ate 50 of the world's hottest chilli peppers in a record-breaking six minutes and 49.2 seconds, UPI reported, and then ate 85 more. Mike Jack took on the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to eat 50 Carolina reapers. The hot peppers average 1.64 million Scoville Heat Units, meaning they are hundreds of times hotter than jalapeno peppers. "It feels like someone is squeezing and twisting my guts," he admitted.
