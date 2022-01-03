Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump refuse to comply with subpoena from NY attorney general

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have refused to comply with subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general as part of an investigation into their father's business practices, ABC News reports.

According to The New York Times, New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil inquiry "is focused on whether Mr. Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to secure bank loans and understated them elsewhere to reduce his tax bill."

James subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two oldest children on Dec. 1. The former president's involvement was made public within days, but the subpoenas targeting Donald Jr. and Ivanka first came to light in a court document released Monday.

Donald Jr. helped run the Trump Organization during his father's presidency, while Ivanka worked in the West Wing as a presidential adviser. Both said they plan to file motions to quash the subpoenas.

President Trump's younger son, Eric, was questioned by James' office in October 2020.

Based on her findings, James has the authority to file a civil lawsuit but cannot pursue criminal charges — in other words, if any of the Trumps ever end up behind bars, it won't be over this. James is, however, also involved in a criminal tax-avoidance investigation into the Trump Organization led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

After receiving his subpoena last month, President Trump filed a lawsuit contending that James' investigation was "guided solely by political animus." The lawsuit, to which James' office has not yet responded in court, also claims that any testimony the former president gave in the civil inquiry might then be used against him in the criminal investigation, thus violating his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.