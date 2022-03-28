Ukrainian forces have retaken Kyiv suburb of Irpin, mayor says

Ukrainian forces retook the city of Irpin, located a 30-minute drive from the city center of Kyiv, on Monday, Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said.

According to Axios, Irpin has been under heavy attack since the early days of the invasion. Irpin resident Anastasia Taran told Ukraine's Euromaidan Press that Russian soldiers occupying parts of the city shot civilians, raped women, and seized private homes.

Civilians struggled to escape the city after Russian forces destroyed the bridges over the Irpin River.

Irpin is located on the western side of the river, which Russian troops will need to cross if they hope to attack Kyiv from the west.

"Today Irpin is liberated. Now the sweep is underway," Mayor Markushyn said, adding that he expects Ukrainian troops to retake the towns of Bucha, Hostomel, and Vorzel in coming days.

Mayor of #Irpin Oleksandr Markushin: "Today Irpin is liberated. Now the sweep is underway. I want to thank the servicemen of the @ArmedForcesUkr, thank the territorial defense, thank the national police and special police units, the main intelligence department."#StopRussia pic.twitter.com/k1fOyvCJQI — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) March 28, 2022

Per Axios, U.S. officials have not been able to confirm Markushyn's report, but Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said last week that Ukrainian forces appeared to be "going a bit more on the offense."

Ukraine's military recaptured the Kyiv suburb of Makariv on Tuesday and has reportedly launched counteroffensives in the vicinity of Russian-occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine.

On Thursday, British intelligence said Russian forces northwest of Kyiv were in danger of being encircled by counterattacking Ukrainian troops, accoring to Newsweek.