Trump plans to release book of personal correspondence with celebrities

Former President Donald Trump plans to release his second book since leaving the White House next year, CNN reports. The book will contain a collection of private letters between Trump and celebrities and high-profile international figures.

Sources said the forthcoming project, which will arrive amid his 2024 presidential campaign, will be similar to the first book Trump released after leaving the White House. Released last December, Our Journey Together is a hardcover collection of over 300 photographs of Trump's time in office. The coffee table book, which also featured captions that the former president wrote himself, grossed $20 million less than two months after its release, per CNN.

His newest book will reportedly include reproduced letters written to or by Trump over the last few decades, giving readers a window into his private life and social circles. The collection is expected to include his correspondence with singer Elton John and the late Michael Jackson. A letter he received from Diana, Princess of Wales, is also likely to appear. Trump claimed to receive a letter from the late princess during a 1997 interview with radio personality Howard Stern.

"She wrote me a letter about a couple of months before she died thanking me 'cause I did her a favor for something," Trump told Stern. "She wrote me a really nice letter."

Trump's newest book is set to be published next year by Winning Team Publishing, an imprint owned by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and former campaign adviser Sergio Gor. The publishing house was also behind Our Journey Together.