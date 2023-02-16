Attorneys for Proud Boys move to subpoena Trump

Attorneys for five members of the Proud Boys plan on asking the Department of Justice for help in serving a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right extremist group, and four other members are facing seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. One of those defendants, Joe Biggs, is a Proud Boys organizer from Florida. His lawyer, Norm Pattis, said on Thursday that he intends on subpoenaing Trump to appear in court in March, and wants the Justice Department to help ensure Trump is served and follows through.

"Donald Trump called on patriots to stop the steal," Pattis said. "We're calling on Donald Trump to take the stand."

Dustin Thompson, a Jan. 6 defendant who was convicted in late 2022 of six counts related to the attack, wanted to subpoena Trump in his case, but the judge ruled the former president's testimony was inadmissible and stopped Thompson's lawyer from issuing a subpoena. It's not clear if the judge in the Proud Boys' case, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, will make a similar ruling or permit the subpoena.

Biggs, Tarrio, and their co-defendants Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola, have been accused of plotting to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power. Their trial began in January, and during opening statements, Tarrio's lawyer, Sabino Jauregui, said it was Trump who "unleashed the mob" on Jan. 6.