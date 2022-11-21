Dozens dead as earthquake hits Indonesia's Java island

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the Indonesian island of West Java early Monday, killing at least 46 people, officials said. The quake damaged dozens of buildings and prompted landslides around Cianjur. It was felt as far away as Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, which is about 45 miles northwest of Cianjur.

"There are 46 dead people at the Cianjur regional hospital and around 700 injured people," National Disaster Mitigation Agency head Suharyanto said. "Many were hurt because they were hit by collapsed buildings." Among the buildings reported to be damaged were a hospital and an Islamic boarding school.

Indonesia, located along the seismically active "Ring of Fire" string of volcanoes and fault lines, is no stranger to deadly earthquakes. A magnitude 6.2 temblor rattled West Sumatra province in February, killing at least 25 people, and more than 100 were killed and thousands injured in another 6.2 quake in West Sulawesi providing in January 2021, The Associated Press reports. Most of the roughly 230,000 people who died in a massive 2004 tsunami lived in Indonesia.