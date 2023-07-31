Is there a 'richcession' and could it help the economy?

A recession impacts the middle and lower classes more than the wealthy. But during a "richcession," it's the "well-heeled who take a bigger hit than usual," according to The Wall Street Journal's Justin Lahar, who coined the term. At the beginning of the year, experts warned of a richcession, claiming that industries such as the luxury goods sector could see some losses.

Now, some have changed their tuning, stating that it's no longer probable, as the rich are still spending. For example, Lamborghini could sell "10,000 cars this year for the first time," according to Reuters. But even if a richcession could help slow inflation without blowing up into a full-blown recession, it alone isn't enough to count a recession out.

Economic 'soft landing' or 'drag'?

The "bulk of high-profile job losses that began last year have been concentrated in higher-paying professions," according to Christopher Rugabert of The Associated Press. This is evident in the widescale tech and media layoffs that occurred over the past year. The Federal Reserve has continued to increase interest rates, which creates a "scenario where business owners are having a hard time keeping up," Amy Legate-Wolfe wrote for Barchart. "Businesses' higher-earning workers tend to be the first out the door."

Despite this, the economy as a whole has continued to grow, with hiring and consumer spending increasing. "The latest snapshot of the economy coincides with rising sentiment that it may achieve an elusive 'soft landing,' in which growth slows and inflation falls without igniting a full-blown recession," Rugabert continued. As a result, a "full-blown recession might or might not arrive," wrote Lahart in the Journal. "But the richcession could still place a drag on the overall economy in the meantime."